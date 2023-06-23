Reader’s Opinion | Jätkäsaari is a wonderful place to live

Jätkäsaari has plenty of marine life and diversity to share with others.

Jätkäsaari doesn’t seem to leave anyone cold. Politicians politicize, architects criticize and people living elsewhere freely comment on the area. Everyone has a view of Jätkäsaari as a residential area. Sometimes it’s windy, sometimes it’s congested, sometimes it’s just poorly built or horrible. It’s no wonder that I wasn’t excited at first when my husband, who was a fan of the area, suggested moving from Ullanlinna to “Jätkää”.

A couple after living for a year, the sound on my clock has changed. Jätkäsaari has plenty of marine life and diversity to share with others. There is open sea, there is a bay, there is a channel. On the beaches and from your home window, you can admire the ships heading to Tallinn disappearing into the horizon as well as the racing sailors competing. If you feel like getting out on the water, you can even jump on the Pihlajasaari connection boat passing by while waiting for the completion of Jätkäsaari’s own small marina.

“ Let coastal construction remain low.

For culture lovers, the Cable House and Tanssi talo are a stone’s throw away. Along Kanavanranta and Baana, you can pedal to Kamppi, Musiikkitalo, Oodi and Kiasma in no time. The trams take you comfortably to both the Opera House and the Athenaeum.

In Jätkäsaari in addition to brick-and-mortar stores, there are enough eateries and cafes for every departure. Here you can find authentic French croissants, Spanish churros and even vegan cakes. The same diversity can be seen in the population. There are many people from Jätkäsaare, from babies to adults. It is a great strength of the area.

Since there is only one house to live in, I can only comment on that one. The house is extremely peaceful, clean and comfortable. As for the wind, it’s wonderful in the summer heat and a matter of clothing at other times.

The traffic jams in Jätkäsaari have hindered my journey twice during my more than two years of living here. It was different in Ullanlinna, where a garbage truck blocked our one-way home street for an unnecessarily long time, always when emptying the waste bins of the houses.

Jätkäsaari is developing all the time. The incompleteness was a hindrance at first, but now it feels like an opportunity, as the designers’ visions slowly begin to come true. I hope greed doesn’t strike at the end. Let the beach construction stay low, and the beach routes should be kept open to everyone.

Kerstin Rinne

Helsinki

