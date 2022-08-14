Reader’s Opinion | It’s time to throw the Nasujais tradition in the dustbin of history

The Nasujais tradition maintains an atmosphere conducive to bullying.

Schools have started, and soon high schools will live again in the time of the nasujais. Earlier they talked about lampreys, but whatever the name, the idea is the same: older students humiliate new high school students.

Nasujais are no longer allowed to be organized on the school premises. However, this does not eliminate the problem, it even worsens it. Outside of school hours, it is difficult to control naughty children, and they can become very naughty.

Starting a new school is always exciting, and it can be accompanied by fears of, for example, being bullied. So it doesn’t make sense to connect a systematic bullying ritual to the beginning of school.

The endlessness of Nasujain can be seen at the latest with a little thought game. What would it be like to get to know working life so that the new employees are dressed in garbage bags and pelted with raw eggs?

When different kinds of bullying both at workplaces and at school are a huge problem and a breeding ground for many kinds of psychological symptoms, you have to do everything you can to eradicate bullying. Unfortunately, the Nasujais tradition maintains an atmosphere conducive to bullying.

Nowadays, young people know how to recognize forms of discrimination and unfair treatment much more carefully than before. Now would be a good time to throw an embarrassing relic like Nasujain into the dustbin of history.

Arno Kotro

chairman

Ethical advisory board for the education sector

