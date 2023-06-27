Reader’s Opinion | It’s time to take the next step in the graffiti conversation

Traditional graffiti culture is in direct conflict with our current social order.

Is it’s great that there are legal graffiti walls in Helsinki. However, from the hobbyist’s point of view, the current situation corresponds to the fact that the ski center has a handful of short slopes. They have been quickly tapped through.

Then there are the off-piste hills, the off-piste areas. In Helsinki, there are many walls that are hidden from anyone’s eyes, where a new layer of paint appears every week. The moral compass rarely moves, and nobody incurs expenses. The authorization of these walls is only waiting for favorable social winds. Until then, enthusiasts have to accept a certain risk, which, depending on their social status, can be significant or insignificant.

Of course, it is not completely unheard of in the industry. Traditional graffiti culture is in direct conflict with our current social order. There are still painters who earn the respect of their colleagues by painting in as central illegal places as possible. The tracks are constantly cleaned and yes, it creates significant costs for the city.

However, graffiti art and more broadly street art has come a long way both in the world and in Finland. Licensed street art is above all a social hobby that includes outdoor activities, exercise and self-expression.

More licensed walls means more healthy hobbyists – and a flourishing urban culture. Would it be time to authorize those isolated concrete walls and all the construction fences of the growing city? Could Suvilahti, for example, accommodate a decommissioned train car?

Pury Lehdonvirta

street artist, graduate engineer

Helsinki

