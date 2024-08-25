Reader’s Opinion | It’s time to revamp student events

Reader’s opinion|I think that there is nothing wrong with the nasujai tradition itself, but the implementation has already gone astray several times.

Espoo Matinkylä high school’s prom party was widely reported this week. The first-year students had been treated violently and humiliated during a long-standing traditional event (HS 22.8.).

Traditions are an excellent way to create cohesion and give students opportunities to get to know each other. However, making everyone feel good at the event should be a priority. Many feel that such traditions are an important part of the high school experience, but if people go home crying, bruised and covered in vinegar, organizing them is already a cause to be condemned.

Many question why we even go to these events. It must be noted that there is usually a fairly high level of peer pressure to participate. This may be the reason why young people go there and don’t dare to leave until the event is over. The desire to belong in a new community and the fear of “missing out” on something significant if one does not participate also have an effect.

I think that there is nothing wrong with the tradition itself, but the implementation has already gone astray several times. If the nasujaite was really a fun, community-promoting event, it could be a memorable experience for those who have just started high school. However, in their current form, they are mainly a notorious cycle of revenge, which is suffered from one age group to another.

Several high schools have stated that they do not support the organization of these events. The principal of Matinkylä high school is also in favor of ending the tradition, and no wonder. However, I feel that these traditions could be replaced with new, more reasonable activities that would be a boost to the beginning of high school and that do not involve direct bullying, but promote a positive atmosphere in the student community.

Ending a long tradition can be a sad thought, but the safety and well-being of all parties always come first. If you can’t organize an event from Nasujai that leaves its target group with a good feeling afterward, it no longer fulfills its mission, and it’s time to come up with something else.

Jenna Pienkuukka

safeguarding officer, Uudenmaa district of the Union of Finnish Lukiolainen liitto ry

