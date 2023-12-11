Monday, December 11, 2023
Reader's Opinion | It's time for Helsinki to try an exercise recipe

December 11, 2023
in World Europe
Reader's Opinion | It's time for Helsinki to try an exercise recipe

For many people, water exercise and gym training enabled by a special swimming card would be a more effective treatment than medication.

Helsinki On Tuesday, December 12, the culture and leisure board will consider a proposal on the change in the criteria for issuing a special swimming card. The reason for the change is the need to remove discriminatory boundaries, where, for example, different forms of cancer have been treated in different ways as a basis for granting. With one diagnosis, the card has been received, with the other not.

The aforementioned shortcoming is real, but correcting it by taking away the right to use the card from all long-term patients is unreasonable. In the future, according to the proposal, you could only get a special swimming card with official disability cards. However, the city is not improving the accessibility of swimming pools, so many of them would not be able to use the service in the future.

If the board wants to actively support Helsinki residents who care for their illness by exercising, it can do so. In Helsinki, exercise prescriptions prescribed by a doctor can be introduced for those patients who commit to taking care of their health by exercising. Aquatic exercise and gym training enabled by a special swimming card would continue to be more effective treatment than medication for many people.

Instead of the city actively reducing the number of people who move by creating more obstacles to exercise, it can choose another way. The promotion of the health of the citizens, which the municipal law also obliges the city to do, can be taken for granted.

Tiina Sandberg

Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

