Reader’s Opinion | It’s sad that our grandchildren don’t know us as grandparents

In the opinion department it has been discussed when an adult’s own child cuts off the distance with their parents. Having experienced the same situation, I also add the point of view of possible grandchildren to the discussion.

Our child cut off our family completely five years ago. It has been enough time to get used to the situation that life now feels happy and interesting in many ways. Therapy and open conversations among those closest to me helped to let go of the child and respect his own choice.

However, perhaps the greatest sorrow is in the heart. We have two grandchildren, but they don’t know us. Do they even know that we grandparents exist? When we last met five years ago, they were still so young that they didn’t have time to remember us.

I hope that our grandchildren will look for us when they can decide for themselves. Let’s wonder this world together again. We together.

