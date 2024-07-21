Reader’s Opinion | It’s hard to fight immobility

Reader’s opinion|We, the older generation, got used to a more mobile lifestyle already in our youth.

With health experts it’s hard work to speak up for healthy lifestyles (HS 18.6.) – and obviously unsuccessful. It’s hard to fight immobility when all development seems to lead to a more and more static existence.

Working life has changed to sitting at a computer or using some other machine while sitting, with the exception of some more mobile occupations.

At home, the dishwasher does the dishes, the robot vacuum does the cleaning. Even small children are already sitting outside looking at mobile phones. Scooters take young people from one place to another, without muscle power. Apparently cooking has also decreased in homes. That’s part of everyday exercise.

We, the generations who have already retired, are not diginatives, we didn’t have time to experience the change in working life, and we don’t use scooters to move. More mobile, boring everyday jobs helped without noticing to keep a person in better shape, without a separate effort. It wasn’t our strength of character that at least we didn’t gain weight so easily. You just had to see a little more physical effort in everyday life. However, there is no going back to the old days.

Leena Laurila

Turku

