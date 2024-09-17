Reader’s Opinion | It’s good that the news about the brutality was spectacular

Reader’s opinion|Free and responsible mass media play an important role in raising grievances and informing citizens.

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä has criticized the media for the exaggerated coverage of the Suomussalmi destruction because, according to him, the coverage is being used against the forest industry (HS 26.8.).

The media has visibly reported on the shocking destruction of Suomussalmi. At the same time, it has also increased understanding of the extent and significance of natural disasters. The brutal destruction of Suomussalmi is unfortunately only a small part of the problems of current forest management and logging practices. The matter was summed up aptly by the professor of environmental policy at the University of Helsinki Janne I. Hukkinen stating (HS Opinion 25.8.)that deforestation, which threatens the shrinking of carbon sinks and diversity, is not really regulated in any way.

Contrary to what Mäkelä suggests, free and responsible mass media plays an important role in raising grievances and informing citizens. Responsible politicians should ensure that the legislation governing operations is up-to-date and in good shape in all respects.

Hannu Idman

geologist, Espoo

