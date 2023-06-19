Reader’s Opinion | It’s a shame that the tunnel project was dropped

In an opinion piece was speculated (8.6.), that the central tunnel does not solve the problems. It doesn’t matter if the problem is considered to be moving by car in itself. If, on the other hand, the problems are congestion in the center of Helsinki and, on the other hand, the closing of shops, when it becomes very difficult to get to the center, then a central tunnel would be a good solution.

It’s a shame that the tunnel project was once shot down with chalk lines. Since then, practical traffic problems in the core center have only gotten worse. Ideological problems are a separate issue.

Simo Hassi

Espoo

