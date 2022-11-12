Reader’s Opinion | It would be reasonable for those living in Suomenlinna to get free ferry rides

Helsinki reviews archipelago legislation.

Helsinki regional traffic (HSL) raises ticket prices again. For someone living in Suomenlinna, it means that a trip to a pharmacy or health center costs more than six euros. It is unreasonable that a permanent resident’s ferry trip is not free or that there is not even an A-zone ticket in use.

All logistics here are expensive. Transporting a car to Suomenlinna costs 43–301 euros, depending on the size. The price is the same, whether you are a resident or a tourist. Suomenlinna received UNESCO World Heritage status based on its history, but also because the island is a lively residential area and district.

Suomenlinna brings to Helsinki approximately 335 million euros in income from tourists every year, and the employment effect is 2,034 person-years. The figures are based on a survey of the local economy conducted by Metsähallitus in 2019. Suomenlinna is a money sink for the city.

Those living in Suomenlinna have had to give up many services, such as health and hobby related services. It would be reasonable to get to the services without ferry fees, because you can only get here by ferry.

Finland has a law on promoting the development of the archipelago. For example, castles and ferry traffic in Finland are free of charge for everyone – not just for the inhabitants of the archipelago. Helsinki’s decision-makers do not understand that our city is also an archipelago municipality.

The Archipelago Advisory Committee took a position: “The city of Helsinki receives an annual state contribution for the archipelago, as the archipelago areas are considered to bring additional costs to the city.” The consultation committee proposes that Helsinki consider the residents of Suomenlinna in zone fees and vehicle transport fees.

There has been no change to the ferry fees. We have to appeal to the ombudsman.

On behalf of those living in Suomenlinna:

Jouni Sutela

chairman of the residents’ association

Petra Tandefelt

resident of Finland since 1966

Helsinki

