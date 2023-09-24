Reader’s Opinion | It would be good to return the sites left out of the Metso program to the conservation statistics

Various sites were excluded from voluntary protection due to stricter criteria.

Supplier Piia Elonen wrote (HS 16.9.) topical and important matter of additional protection in Finland and its hectares.

It is also good to take into consideration the reduced funding of the Metso program, which resulted in the exclusion of various sites from voluntary protection due to the stricter criteria. These Metso sites should be checked and recorded according to the calculations, when some of them are under the protection of the landowner without a Metso stamp. If the money is not enough for protection, permanent protection could be considered for those sites and, for example, property-specific forest nature protection deductions as part of the forest tax system.

Risto Lauhanen

Doctor of Agricultural and Forest Sciences, forest owner, Seinäjoki

