Sunday, September 24, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | It would be good to return the sites left out of the Metso program to the conservation statistics

September 24, 2023
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Various sites were excluded from voluntary protection due to stricter criteria.

Supplier Piia Elonen wrote (HS 16.9.) topical and important matter of additional protection in Finland and its hectares.

It is also good to take into consideration the reduced funding of the Metso program, which resulted in the exclusion of various sites from voluntary protection due to the stricter criteria. These Metso sites should be checked and recorded according to the calculations, when some of them are under the protection of the landowner without a Metso stamp. If the money is not enough for protection, permanent protection could be considered for those sites and, for example, property-specific forest nature protection deductions as part of the forest tax system.

Risto Lauhanen

Doctor of Agricultural and Forest Sciences, forest owner, Seinäjoki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

