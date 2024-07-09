Reader’s Opinion | It seems that the most carefree thing at the moment is to live in a rental

Reader’s opinion|It’s enough to pay your rent on time and behave properly.

Eric Hallström wanted a discussion about the imminent risks of Aso residents (HS Opinion 7.7.).

It seems to be the case that at the moment the most risk-free and worry-free is to live in a rental. It’s enough to pay your rent on time and behave properly. You don’t have to worry about whether the neighbors pay their rent or what the housing association’s renovations cost.

The feeling of freedom is an important factor. It advocates living in a rented accommodation, making it possible to change the apartment and, if necessary, also the location quickly.

I myself have always spoken in favor of owner-occupied housing, but my opinion on the matter has started to crumble because there are too many changing factors and risks associated with housing.

Before, mostly apartment owners lived in property companies. It was a source of pride when the company was debt-free. It is different now, when new investment-driven building societies with large corporate loans have become common. The owner-occupant’s peace of mind has been lost. If things go badly, you may have to unwittingly be responsible for large corporate loans as well, even if you have paid off your own share of the loan.

The quality of the construction can no longer be trusted, and the existence of the construction company can end unexpectedly. Thus, the criteria set for good, peaceful and safe living are no longer met. The type of living is, of course, everyone’s own choice. It is influenced by your own financial situation and your own preferences.

Keijo Mantyharju

pensioner, Vantaa

