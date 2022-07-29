Saturday, July 30, 2022
Reader’s Opinion | It must be made clear to the Russians that their country is being subjected to a brutal war of aggression

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in World Europe
Reader's opinion

Pseudonym The father opposed the visa restrictions for family reasons (HS Opinion 28.7.). Stopping the issuance of tourist visas will not stop all traffic. Traffic between the Baltic countries and Russia is also not completely cut off. Exceptions are, for example, family and humanitarian reasons.

The visa restrictions are aimed at awakening Russians vacationing in Europe to the fact that their homeland is waging a brutal war of aggression against the Ukrainian people and European values.

With the current policy, Finland dilutes the restrictions set by its political and military partners by allowing Russian tourists to travel through Finland to other EU and Nordic countries.

Kimmo Pekkola

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

