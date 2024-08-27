Reader’s Opinion | It is worth investing in French exports

Reader’s opinion|Finland has been lagging behind in building international networks.

Liisa Ketomäki, Catherine Métivier and No Raitala wrote (HS Opinion 23.8.) aptly about the low export of Finnish companies to France. Finland, unlike many other small or small countries, has been behind in building international networks. For example, Swedish companies are significantly better networked than Finns and thus are able to build networks that are also vital for profitable exports. Holland is an even better example of this.

France has been considered an exotic country in Finland. Doing business with Germans has been easier for Finnish – often engineer-led – companies. In France, in addition to the language barrier, there is uncertainty about the local way of working, culture or legislation. France is known for its good wines and cheeses, but not that the French business life is highly developed and that a lot of new technology is developed there. For example, France is considered to be the world’s leading center of artificial intelligence, right after the United States.

So how can exports to France be increased? Ketomäki, Métivier and Raitala write that maintaining good trade relations requires language skills and knowledge of cultures. Companies should therefore partner with French companies and hire French-speaking employees and local experts in the sales team. In addition, it is important that the persons responsible for exports apply for peer support through companies that are already doing business in France.

Petri Rinne

international growth expert, Hanko

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.