Friday, September 13, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | It is unfortunate that decisions about schools are made far away from classrooms

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 13, 2024
in World Europe
Reader’s Opinion | It is unfortunate that decisions about schools are made far away from classrooms
In procurement related to pedagogy, one should listen to the practical implementer – the teacher.

Kaisa Eskola and Katri Valtojärvi raised in their important opinion (HS 9.9.) to highlight the problems experienced by teachers in purchasing digital equipment for schools.

The perspective can be expanded to include the pedagogical autonomy of teachers, which is one of the most important cornerstones of our education system. In addition to the technology in use, spatial and furniture solutions and learning materials create opportunities or limitations for the implemented pedagogy. Teachers’ pedagogical autonomy must be nurtured so that the school can offer high-quality teaching and the teaching profession will continue to be attractive.

Unfortunately, a trend can be seen in which, in addition to financial and administrative management, pedagogical management has started to be more actively carried out far from classrooms. An example of this is school construction and student furniture. Policies that limit teachers’ pedagogical autonomy are not always based on strong scientific evidence or information collected from users, which makes it difficult for teachers to accept them.

In all acquisitions related to the pedagogy to be used, the practical implementer of the pedagogy – the teacher – must be genuinely listened to and consulted.

Timo Saavalainen

chairman, Helsinki Teachers’ Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

