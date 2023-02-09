Reader’s Opinion | It is the responsibility of the authorities to use professional interpreters

Anyone can act as an interpreter at the moment, even without sufficient language skills or professional qualifications.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news (31.1.) deficiencies in legal interpretation and the skills of the person who acted as an interpreter. According to the decision of the Supreme Administrative Court, the case dealt with by the court was returned for consideration due to the shortcomings in the quality of the interpretation.

Currently, anyone can act as an interpreter anywhere, even without sufficient language skills or professional qualifications. The profession is not regulated, even though it is a demanding specialist profession. In addition to in-depth language skills, the interpreter must master, for example, interpreting techniques, know the society of the source and target culture and the field to be interpreted, familiarize himself with the matter in advance, be good at interaction and information management, and internalize professional ethics.

Finland already has a good register of legal interpreters, but legal interpreters registered in the register are not necessarily used, even if they are available. In the public procurement of interpreting services, they also do not know how to pay attention to the quality of the service, but instead focus on buying the cheapest. Therefore, the professional qualifications of interpreters working in the public administration should be defined in legislation. It is in no one’s interest if the handling of matters becomes difficult, prolonged or canceled because a professional is not used as an interpreter. Under no circumstances should children be used as interpreters.

As part of the legislation, an interpreter register covering all official interpreters could be established, which the authorities would also be obliged to use. There are many trained and experienced professional interpreters in Finland, whose professional expertise has already been verified. Some of them are entered in the register of legal interpreters. It is a waste of training resources not to use these skilled professionals.

The officialization system for interpreters working in the public administration would bring professionals more easily within the reach of the public administration. For example, Norway already has such a system.

Jenni Kavén

executive director

The Association of Finnish Translators and Interpreters

Hanna Gorschelnik

executive director

Association of Language Experts

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.