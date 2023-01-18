Reader’s Opinion | It is safe to do business at Ison Omena’s service market

We have taken the public services to the shopping center because they are easily accessible there.

Jenni Simola wrote (HS Opinion 14.1.)that shopping centers also have public services, and he criticizes the use of private security companies in public spaces.

In Espoo, for example, the city-run Big Apple service market houses, among others, a library, Kela and several health and business services. We have moved the public services to the shopping center because they are easily accessible there, next to other everyday activities, along good transport links. It is important to us that our customers feel welcome and that doing business with our services is safe. Along with customer service, security is the cornerstone of service market thinking.

Palvetotori is a good example of an object in the city of Espoo, where our contractual partner Avarn Security oy guarantees safety before customer service: the security guards are not only troublemakers, but most of their working time is spent on supervision and guidance tasks. The private company does not operate independently in our premises, but under our guidance and supervision, and in recruitment we emphasize the customer service skills of the staff.

The security of public facilities is often supervised by a private company, based on the law on private security services. For example, the use of police resources for such tasks would not be appropriate. The regional police department approves and assigns orderlies to each location. The Police Board grants and revokes official licenses in the private security industry and is responsible for national official supervision and guidance of the industry.

There have been no problems with the excessive use of force by security personnel at sites in the city of Espoo, such as the Big Omena service market. Disruption situations also occur in the service market, where customers have to be directed outside, but speech is always the primary means of control. Talking is also regularly used to guide customers’ behavior, i.e. to give advance warning. Often the feedback received from the orderly supervisor calms the customer down.

It is safe to do business at Ison Omena’s service market and our other services. However, problems have been identified in the security sector in general, and as representatives of the city of Espoo, we hold a dialogue on the subject with other municipalities and public actors. It is good that the situation that happened on the side of the Big Omena shopping center, which led to the death of the customer, is thoroughly investigated.

Petri Häkkinen

security manager

Taneli Kalliokoski

service production manager

Hanna Kautto

transaction service manager

City of Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.