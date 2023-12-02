Reader’s Opinion | It is not wise to relax Finland’s alcohol policy

Alcohol policy should first and foremost be health policy.

Vertti Kiukas and Kaarina Tamminiemi were completely right when they stated that transferring the regulation of alcohol policy to the Ministry of Labor and Economy would be a costly mistake in terms of public health (HS Vierakynä 24.11.). In this alcohol issue, the main parties in the Finnish government have completely forgotten the opening sentence of their own government program, which states that the government aims to increase the health and well-being of the Finnish people.

It can therefore be stated bluntly that the biggest threat to the health and well-being of the Finnish people when it comes to alcohol is the Finnish government at the moment. Efforts should be made to reduce the consumption of alcohol, the substance that reduces the health and well-being of our people the most. But what did the main government parties do? They tried to break Alko’s monopoly by jumping on the bandwagon of alcohol operators, i.e. breweries, and especially grocery stores. For years, the aspiration of Finland’s concentrated grocery trade has been to dismantle Alko’s monopoly, in which case Alko’s turnover of 1,200 million euros would sneak into the store’s coffers.

The stick horse this time was the demand for mild wines in milk shops. More than half of the people were able to demand the same. Kari Luoto, CEO of Päittäittavarakauppa ry, announced that the store is ready to responsibly implement the reform of the alcohol law (HS Opinion 28.11.). He also thinks that the transfer of wines to grocery stores would not mean that spirits will also be found next to the milk shelves over time.

Luoto also states that a clear majority of the people (60 percent) wish for wines to move to grocery stores. However, he forgets to mention that almost 90 percent of the people were against the introduction of spirits into grocery stores. Mild wines make up 60 percent of Alko’s sales volume, and their transfer to stores would mean breaking Alko’s monopoly, in which case vodka and whiskey would also be found next to the milk shelves. Here is another proof of how easy it is to fool people who know less about things.

Alcohol policy should first and foremost be a health policy, not working for the material benefit of ten thousand alcoholics, but working for the well-being of more than five million citizens. Alcohol issues belong to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, not the Ministry of Labor and Economy.

Now there is a demand for the sound judgment of our law makers, i.e. parliamentarians. In future alcohol votes, there is a reason to give representatives a free hand, without group decisions.

Martti Vastamäki

docent of hand surgery, professor

chairman, Friends of Sobriety

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.