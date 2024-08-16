Reader’s Opinion | It is not wise to reduce research on Russia

Reader’s opinion|Russia has created a security risk for us and others.

Our neighbor Russia will not lose anything. It has changed its nature many times, but it has always been Russia. Editor-in-Chief Erja Yläjärvi stated in his column (HS 4.8.)that the current situation can ruin our Russian expertise once and for all, when the connections are broken.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government holds the keys to increasing knowledge. Is it time to appoint a group of wise men in Russian studies to evaluate the current situation and the future on a completely open basis? At the same time, a program for the necessary changes must be drawn up for the research institutes.

In Finland has a reputation as an expert on Russia, although there has been quite a bit of expertise. The number of experts is quite small. In this situation, it is not wise to reduce the research on Russia. It is actually needed more than ever. When at some point Russia comes back, it’s good to know what it might mean.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed everything: sanctions and closing the border are formal signs, but eyes were opened across the country. In vain, we have believed in Russia as a democracy and a state governed by the rule of law. However, Russia has acted in the same way in Finland in the 18th century as it does now in Ukraine. The shadow of the Yya era is long and has clouded our vision.

Russia has widely affected our country. It manifests itself in security, the economy, culture, politics, the development of society, the transmission of information and finally also in tourism. Now these flows of information and influence have been interrupted and turned into cyber influence. Russia has created a security risk for us and others.

The most topical issue is helping Ukraine and curbing Russia’s influence. The monitoring of sanctions must also be enhanced at every level.

Sampsa Saralehto

docent, Järvenpää

