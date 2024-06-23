Reader’s Opinion | It is not good for a young person to live alone

Reader’s opinion|No amount of psychologists and other authorities is enough to replace the peer support received from friends.

In the opinion department loneliness and sickness among young people have been discussed. I think one of the reasons for this is housing students and other young people. As soon as they leave school and home, young people often move into studios. As very young people, we are alone within four walls and possibly study completely alone with a computer remotely. Of course, there are various student events, but there is a lack of everyday everyday help.

In the past, many young people lived in shared apartments together with those at the same stage of life. Peer support was constantly available from one’s own roommates, and often the difficulties of the current stage of life were solved together. Sharing an apartment was certainly not always problem-free, but when you can already practice compromises and problem-solving at that stage, it was perhaps easier to transition to working life and its challenges.

In educational institutions you only see students from the same field, while in the cell apartments you can come across “students” from other fields as well. In this way, the young person learns to see different people around them, and perhaps the barriers to other fields and people will be lowered.

Now already in high schools and other secondary studies, people are separated and often travel alone along their own paths. This increases loneliness, and grouping and friendships cannot be formed easily. So we are lonely and on our own already when we are really young and we don’t get support from the neighbors and at that point we don’t really want it from home anymore, even if it is available there. No amount of psychologists and other authorities is enough to replace the peer support received from friends.

And friendship is fun. Student life can give you wonderful relationships for the rest of your life.

Riitta Järvinen

Tampere

