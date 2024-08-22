Reader’s Opinion | It is necessary to rethink the implementation method of the location information service

Reader’s opinion|The state’s overall security is compromised in the location information service.

Together The location-focused Location Information Service provides accurate information in electronic form about the physical infrastructure of our country’s various networks. The purpose of the service is to reduce excavation damage and failure situations caused by earthworks on the network infrastructure. The goal of one door is good, but the implementation method needs to be reconsidered from a safety perspective.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom already started a project in 2016 to build a location information service. The problem of the project is indicated by the fact that it has been significantly delayed from its original schedule. In terms of overall security, the centralized government information system constitutes an information security threat and an additional risk of critical infrastructure location data leaking into the wrong hands.

In the future, the location information of the critical infrastructure should be both centralized in the government system and distributed among the network owners. The original databases are preserved, they are updated and copies are made of the materials, which are transferred to the Location Information Service. The model currently being prepared requires constant conversion of network data mass to fit its system.

In addition to a potentially crippling cyber attack, it is also very important to consider the data leakage risk of a centralized model. Thousands of users will have access to the system and database, who can store information about the service in electronic form.

The network owner cannot also influence to whom the network data is distributed and intervene, for example, in suspicious inquiries or excavations near critical sites, but is dependent on the arrangements of the Location Information Service.

In similar cases, other Nordic countries have paid more attention to security risks than Finland. A one-stop model could have been implemented as in Sweden, where the local Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority PTS centrally receives information requests from contractors and forwards them to location information service providers.

In Sweden, the information is distributed in the network owners’ own systems, to which the excavation planner can be given controlled access. Anyone who needs cable data can only access the data of a limited geographical area at a time.

Even in Finland, the functionality of the centralized model must be re-evaluated in the current situation, especially taking into account the security situation and aspects.

Jarno Limnéll

docent of cyber security,

member of parliament (kok)

Elina Usa

CEO, Ficom ry

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.