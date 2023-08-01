Reader’s Opinion | It is necessary to prepare better than at present for extinguishing large wildfires

What is the reason that occupational safety and performance deficiencies have not been fixed in the rescue industry?

In actual Finland, in Pyhäranta, a large wildfire was extinguished in the summer of 2018. The fire attracted a lot of public attention. The insufficient number of fire fighters, excessively long work shifts and lack of personal protective equipment came to the fore. Based on the incident, the rescue industry identified a need to improve occupational safety and the performance of rescue operations.

The wildfire that raged in Kalajoki in the summer of 2021 tested the performance of Finnish rescue operations. About 230 hectares of forest burned in Kalajoki, and to extinguish it, the rescue forces of all rescue agencies in Finland were needed. In the summer of 2021, both the fact that the performance of extinguishing wildfires in Finland is not at an adequate level and the occupational safety deficiencies came up again in the discussions.

The discussion and the resulting conclusions, as well as the correction of the shortcomings, would have been necessary. When the wildfire season ended, the important development challenge was quickly forgotten.

European in this and previous summers, there have been many uncontrolled and extensive wildfires in the area. The number of fires has increased as climate change intensifies the heat wave. Help to put out the fires has been needed from other countries: Finland has also prepared to send help to put out the forest fires in Portugal.

The wildfires in Europe have once again raised the need to improve the performance of the rescue operation in the public debate. Will this conversation also continue for a while, and then the matter will be forgotten again?

“ Extinguishing wildfires is an occupational safety risk.

Climate change also threatens Finland. It is no longer said that the next big wildfires in Finland will be limited to one fire of around 230 hectares, which the forces are just enough to put out. We are very close to the fact that at the same time several large wildfires may be raging in different parts of Finland. To extinguish these, the performance of the rescue operation must be sufficient.

Extinguishing wildfires is an occupational safety risk for rescue personnel. Insufficient protective equipment exposes personnel to toxic smoke gases, which in the worst case causes cancer. The risk can be prevented, for example, by ensuring that all rescue personnel have the necessary protective equipment at their disposal.

Significant there have been shortcomings in the rescue operation for much longer than the examples described here. It would be good for an actor outside the rescue services and the Ministry of the Interior to impartially find out why the occupational safety and performance deficiencies in the rescue sector have not been fixed. At the same time, it would be possible to find out why the occupational safety and health authorities have not intervened in the lack of occupational safety in the rescue industry.

Isto Kujala

executive director 2007–2019

Finnish Association of Contract Fire Brigades

Lahti

