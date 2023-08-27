Reader’s Opinion | It is irresponsible to cut children and young people

Finland has always been a country where you want better things for the younger generations than for yourself.

Whereby on the basis of which billion cuts in the state economy are made? By planing evenly everywhere, randomly here and there or based on values ​​and effectiveness?

If the answer is the latter, one thing should be self-evident: children and young people are not operated on. Taking it away from the younger generations would be very short-sighted, especially now, when mental health problems and loneliness among young people are increasing and well-being is strongly differentiated. Even if the welfare state fails others, it must endure for children and young people. Finland has always been a country where you want better things for the younger generations than for yourself. We adults will endure if we see that our children are being taken care of.

The youngest prioritizing citizens is not only humanely correct but also consistent. Well-being young people grow into well-being adults – productive citizens from the point of view of the state economy. If, on the other hand, sickness among young people increases, there will not be enough net payers in the future. No amount of immigration is enough to make up for the shortfall caused by the decline in the birth rate and the decline in skills and well-being.

“ Prosperous young people grow into productive citizens.

When presenting the cut lists, the drafters of the Ministry of Finance and later the government have emphasized the responsible management of the economy. Responsibility includes not only balancing but also justifying choices.

Ministry of Finance surgical proposals have not been prepared based on an assessment of the effects on children and adolescents. In addition to them, the priority principle of the interests of children and young people could be introduced in the state economy. It would force us to make value choices for a welfare society even in the most difficult economic situations.

Before the elections, all parties, except Basic Finns, stated in a survey by the umbrella organization of the youth sector that there should be no cuts in youth work or youth services, even if government spending is significantly reduced. The new budget shows how reliable those promises were.

Anna Munsterhjelm

executive director

Alliance, umbrella organization of the Finnish youth sector

