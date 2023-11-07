Reader’s Opinion | It is in the bank’s interest that the customer survives his loan

The customer is responsible for, for example, requesting a postponement of loan repayments in good time.

Rauli Albert criticize (HS Opinion 28.10.) banks for the fact that the farmers have not necessarily received more payment time from the bank for their loan repayments. Postponements are needed right now, because EU agricultural subsidy payments start a couple of months later than before.

It is always in the bank’s interest that the customer fulfills his loan management obligations. The customer is responsible for contacting us and, for example, requesting a postponement of loan repayments in good time. The delay in the payment of agricultural subsidies was already announced a year ago.

We agree that access to financing for farmers should be made easier. This would require changes to the regulation. A state guarantee can be granted for a loan taken out for an agricultural investment, the maximum amount per investment being 800,000 euros. This amount should be increased. In addition, the maximum amount per farm should be increased significantly from the current 2,500,000 euros. The renewal of agriculture to meet the requirements of the 2020s requires a wide range of acquisitions and investments. The financial sector plays a key role in enabling these.

Jussi Kettunen

expert, Finanssiala ry

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.