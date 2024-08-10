Reader’s Opinion | It is impossible to be a credible Russian expert without knowing the language

Reader’s opinion|Good language skills are a necessary condition for a deep understanding of the society, culture and history of the language area.

Worry The deterioration of Finland’s expertise in Russia has been brought up several times in recent days (HS 4.8. and HS 8.8.) Similar expressions of concern have been expressed since the 1990s, but now the situation seems particularly serious, because the number of schoolchildren studying Russia collapsed with the Russian war of aggression.

Same the trend can also be seen in universities, albeit to a lesser extent. It is understandable that the actions of the Russian state weaken the appreciation of the Russian language and its perceived value. However, young people making educational choices and their parents would do well to keep a cool head and remember that education is an investment in the future, which will only materialize in about a decade. At that time, the world situation will probably look very different, and there will be a demand for Russian experts.



Good language skills are a necessary condition for a deep understanding of the society, culture and history of the language area. It is impossible to be a credible Russian expert without knowing the language. The same goes for the media. In-depth and analytical coverage of events in Russia requires the journalist to be able to follow Russian-language media and utilize Russian-language sources. For example, a significant part of the independent Russian-language media can be found in YouTube videos without subtitles.

Here in time, in-depth knowledge of Russia based on research is a significant factor that increases the resilience of society. If Finns’ general knowledge of Russia deteriorates, the risk is that the time of experts and researchers will be spent conveying basic information to Finns, and the conditions for conveying deeper information will weaken.

In a world situation colored by crises, the importance of language and cultural competence appears in a new light. In addition to the fact that knowledge of languages ​​and cultures is important in itself, a wide language reserve is part of society’s critical competence. In particular, securing competence in languages ​​that are central to security policy (which includes Russian) is about the security of information supply. It must be ensured that the Finnish education system is still capable of producing strong Russian experts.

Russian, as with other languages ​​that are mainly studied as electives, securing the status requires the preparation of a national foreign language education strategy, which defines the extent and level of language and cultural competence sufficient in terms of linguistic security of supply. In addition to the strategy, sufficient resources must be allocated to basic schools and upper secondary schools (municipalities) and universities to ensure the competence of Russian and other languages ​​important for security policy and the expertise that builds on it.

Mika Lähteenmäki

professor of Russian language and culture, University of Jyväskylä

Jussi Lassila

senior researcher, Foreign Policy Institute

Simo Mikkonen

professor of sociocultural remembering, University of Eastern Finland

