Reader’s Opinion | Is this how Vantaa manages biodiversity?

The decision to build in Linnaistenmetsa was made with incomplete nature surveys.

When the blanket was too short in Hölmölä, the blanket was cut from one end and then sewn to the other end. That’s how the blanket got longer. The city of Vantaa engages in a similar activity with its zoning decisions.

There is an old forest area in Linnainen in Vantaa, with significant natural values, which the city wants to develop. The new construction area zoned by the city in Linnaistenmetsä is currently a forest that has preserved its natural state, and it borders on a nature reserve.

The decision to build was made with incomplete nature surveys. When the plan was being drawn up, the residents were already concerned about, for example, taking into account the area’s noros – small watercourses – but the nature studies during the plan phase were not done properly. Despite this, the site plan that raised opposition was approved in 2018, and it wasn’t until this summer that the missing survey was prepared at the request of the residents. Based on the survey, streams in accordance with the Water Act were found in the planning area, whose natural state must not be endangered. Further investigations are also needed on other natural sites that may be protected in the planning area.

Helsingin Sanomat (11.7.) read that politicians have proposed the possibility of building Vantaa on old fields. However, this does not seem suitable for the city, because according to Vantaa’s master plan director, some of the fields are thought to be afforested as compensation for other construction.

Is this how the city promotes its resource wisdom road map approved by the council, according to the goals of, for example, “preserving and increasing natural diversity in planning and construction” and “improving the ecological state of forests and marshes with active management and restoration measures”?

Merja Leppänen

Vantaa

