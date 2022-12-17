Reader’s Opinion | Is there really a shortage of nurses in Finland?

Finland’s healthcare system is exceptionally hospital-dominated.

in Finland according to EU statistics, the number of nurses in relation to the population is the second largest among the countries in the region. Could our real problem be a shortage of nurses or is there a fault in our system? In expert evaluations, the problem of our system has repeatedly been considered to be that it is exceptionally hospital-dominated from an international point of view, which binds nurses.

By shifting the focus of resources to welfare areas, primary health care, including health care for the elderly, can be strengthened. Well-functioning primary health care makes it easier to see a doctor and supports public health. It also reduces the pressure on hospitals and thus the hospital’s need for nurses by preventing diseases, screening referrals to hospital emergency rooms and facilitating follow-up care.

Pekka Puska

professor, Helsinki

