Reader’s Opinion | Is there a discount for Yle tax?

Parliamentary the working group is considering Yle’s financing. Over the years, there have been many working groups. The subject of reflection has been statutory duties and at the same time also funding. This time, the goal is to reduce Yleisradio’s budget by about ten percent. So far, there has been no talk about limiting and reorganizing tasks. The Yle tax has not been mentioned either.

When the TV license fee was stopped, Yleisradio’s operations have been covered by a separate tax collected from citizens. If the parliament decides to reduce Yle’s budget, the natural consequence would be a reduction of Yle’s tax. It would be especially welcome for families with children and pensioners, who are particularly burdened by the recent increase in the cost of living.

Heikki Kasari

Doctor of Political Science, Helsinki

