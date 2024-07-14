Monday, July 15, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Is there a discount for Yle tax?

July 15, 2024
in World Europe
Reader’s Opinion | Is there a discount for Yle tax?
If the parliament decides to reduce Yle’s budget, the natural consequence would be a reduction of Yle’s tax.

Parliamentary the working group is considering Yle’s financing. Over the years, there have been many working groups. The subject of reflection has been statutory duties and at the same time also funding. This time, the goal is to reduce Yleisradio’s budget by about ten percent. So far, there has been no talk about limiting and reorganizing tasks. The Yle tax has not been mentioned either.

When the TV license fee was stopped, Yleisradio’s operations have been covered by a separate tax collected from citizens. If the parliament decides to reduce Yle’s budget, the natural consequence would be a reduction of Yle’s tax. It would be especially welcome for families with children and pensioners, who are particularly burdened by the recent increase in the cost of living.

Heikki Kasari

Doctor of Political Science, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #discount #Yle #tax

