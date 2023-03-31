Reader’s Opinion | Is the wage chaos in the city of Helsinki the new normal?

An employee without a salary can get concrete help from anywhere.

I am been working for the city of Helsinki since 2012. I like my job as a social worker very much. On the other hand, I am extremely disappointed with my employer.

The salary chaos in the city of Helsinki has continued for a year now. The financial and human suffering caused by non-payment of wages in thousands of wage-earning families is immeasurable. Today, the City of Helsinki’s salary payment days are awaited with anxiety and despair, and an employee who has not been paid does not get concrete help from anywhere.

The city’s employees regularly get to hear in personnel information how to “stabilize processes”, “tackle challenges” and “work vigorously” in order to correct the salary payment. In addition to this, the city’s employees are told with bright eyes claims that the salary that was completely or significantly missing will be paid to the employee within a few days after the salary error became known.

In fact, it takes several weeks to correct even the so-called urgent list of payroll errors due to huge queues. The situation has not significantly improved during the year. This really seems to be the new normal, which is absurd and shameful.

I want to wish all of you thousands of victims of the salary chaos strength and endurance. Senior officials of the city of Helsinki, up to the mayor’s office, must bear their responsibilities.

Vesa Setälä

social worker

The City of Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.