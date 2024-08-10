Reader’s Opinion | Is summer over already?

Reader’s opinion|Summer destinations must also be open in August.

Too many summer resorts and summer restaurants adjust their opening hours according to the elementary school holidays, as if summer ends exactly on August 7.

Many Finns spend their summer holidays in August, let alone tourists arriving in Finland from Europe. Finland’s summer is short, but it would be advisable not to shorten it on purpose at the end by closing the doors of summer destinations in front of tourists.

Katja Saastamoinen

Kotka

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.