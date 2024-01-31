Thursday, February 1, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Is Helsinki considering demolition permits?

January 31, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Is Helsinki considering demolition permits?

Fifteen years ago, houses were protected, but not anymore.

the city of Helsinki branch manager Ville Lehmuskoski opinion piece (HS 26.1.) was titled: “Houses in Helsinki are demolished with careful consideration”. In his writing, however, he stated: “A demolition permit should be granted if there are no legal grounds for otherwise.”

Where is that consideration? That is, if the house is not protected, it gets a demolition permit. We have bitterly stated this in Tapanila, when we have observed that any of our village's hundred-year-old valuable houses can be demolished. The city does not agree to protect them in the site plan, so demolition permits have always been granted. Fifteen years ago, houses were protected, but not anymore. So that such consideration!

Esa Perttilä

Helsinki

