Reader’s Opinion | Is charging an electric car part of hospitality?

Before, it would have seemed pretty corny to ask if you have a few liters of gasoline or diesel in a canister for me for my trip home.

I am encountered an interesting phenomenon in my neighborhood after the increase in the number of electric cars. Once a young couple came to their relative’s house for coffee. They immediately asked when shaking hands where there was an outlet to charge the car battery for the return journey. Another couple was going to visit Stockholm. Since there was plenty of parking space in the yard of a private house the couple knew, they got permission to park their car there for the duration of the trip. They had an extension cord in the car so you can leave the car charging during the trip.

Although these charging costs for individual cars are small in euro terms, on a principled level we have to ask whether this is becoming the new normal practice.

Before the era of electric cars, it would have seemed pretty corny to ask right after arriving in the village if you have a few liters of gasoline or diesel in a canister for me for my trip home. What about when the number of electric cars increases and there are five or more electric cars at a family party and everyone wants to fully charge their car’s batteries? Is it up to the host or hostess to offer them the downloads?

Jussi Koivumäki

Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.