Reader’s Opinion | & is a stupid name for Espoo’s city theatre

Espoo the new name of the city theater & causes confusion and many linguistic questions (HS Culture 20.8.). The news was about a new name and logo. I don’t interfere with the look of the logo.

How do you inflect a sign that has no expression as a written word and no meaningful content in itself? The pronunciation of the brand is et in Finnish. If we go to that theater, do we go to the front, are we in the front? The speaker should know how to spell and inflect the name &, and the writer should know how to pronounce & as a name.

When conjugating, the word theater should be used to produce sensible language: we go to the theater &, an interesting play is going on in the theater &. Not very natural language. The & sign just feels like a graphic gimmick.

Linguistics is also a science on which the advice and recommendations of the Center for Native Languages ​​(Kotus) are based. Was Kotus asked for his opinion on the new name?

Teatteri is a verbal arts institution, from which you can expect the basics of good, natural and clear language use. I would now like to hear Kotus’ opinion based on his expertise about the new name of the theater and its inflection.

Ulla Gauffin

master of philosophy, Vihti

