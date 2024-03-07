Reader's Opinion | Investing in women benefits society as a whole

The current economic structure drives more and more women into poverty.

Regularly we question whether equality has gone too far and we wonder why women's day is still needed. The reflection from Finland's point of view is to some extent understandable, since we belong to the few countries in the world where the influence of women is high and the gap between the sexes is small.

This however, it does not mean that there is still a long way to equality in Finland. The challenges here are, for example, violence against women, unevenly distributed caregiving burden, segregation of working life, low representation of women in management positions in the private sector and low average earnings of women, even measured at the EU level.

Women's the position globally is dramatically bad. No country in the world has yet achieved gender equality, and women have only 77 percent of the legal rights of men. The number of women suffering from conflicts has increased by 50 percent since 2017. The current economic structure drives more and more women into poverty, and every tenth woman lives in extreme poverty. According to forecasts, 340 million women will live in extreme poverty in 2030 unless current trends are changed.

Women's rights are increasingly threatened worldwide. The shrinking space of civil society makes it difficult for women's rights defenders to work. With increasing global instability, it makes sense to invest in gender equality and women's rights. Investing in equality has time and again proven to be the most productive investment that can be made to achieve the goals of sustainable development. 360 billion dollars are needed annually to achieve gender equality goals.

Investing in women is not only a human rights issue but also an economic necessity. Now only 60 percent of women are in the workforce, while the figure for men is 90 percent. Eliminating the employment gap between the sexes could increase the gross national product per inhabitant by 20 percent.

The majority of women work in the informal sector and do three times more unpaid care work than men. Women earn 20 percent less than their male counterparts, and unequal economic opportunities are passed down from generation to generation. It locks women into poverty and prevents them from equally benefiting from economic growth. With the help of investments, women would get out of the cycle of poverty and realize their rights. Investing in women is the cornerstone of building inclusive societies.

Conflicts increasing, climate change accelerating and societies becoming polarized, defending women's rights is more important than ever. The year 2024 is decisive in many ways, because this year 1.3 billion women will have the right to vote in more than 60 countries. Women's equal political participation and representation are the key to strong democracy and more inclusive decision-making. Investing in women benefits women – and society as a whole.

Jaana Hirskangas

executive director

UN Women Finland

