Reader’s Opinion | International talents don’t wait

The attachment of international degree students to Finnish companies is a critical issue that needs to be taken care of.

in Helsingin Sanomat was an apt article about the employment of international experts in Finnish companies (Opinion 1.9.). The concern about finding internships and jobs for international students is real. Those who get an internship at a Finnish company are much more likely to stay in Finland than students who go abroad for internships.

In Uusimaa half of the international degree students have found employment a year after graduation, and just under a quarter have moved out of Finland. In the rest of the country, these numbers are worse. The attachment of international degree students to Finnish companies is a critical issue that needs to be taken care of.

The Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce takes concrete steps to support companies’ international recruitment capabilities. This autumn, we will start a communication campaign, where we will highlight good practices and concrete solutions of companies in different industries for recruiting an international workforce. This is a lesson for companies that have not yet recruited international talent. 41 percent of the companies that responded to our member survey had not yet considered recruiting or hiring a foreign expert. This needs to be changed.

One the key bottleneck is how students and companies find each other. Finland lacks a recruitment and job placement platform through which companies can reach international experts easily and quickly. The solution must be a modern, easy-to-use service based on an open interface.

The Chamber of Commerce has started development work, which we hope to implement in cooperation with Business Finland, the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, universities and large cities.

Markku Lahtinen

manager

Johanna Larsson

project manager

Helsinki Region Chamber of Commerce

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.