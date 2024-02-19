Reader's Opinion | International experts create new growth

Finnish companies still do not know how to take advantage of the added value brought by international experts.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told (13.2.) From Quivine Ndomo's dissertation research, according to which immigrants are directed to low-wage industries in Finland.

Is it is worrying that Finland still does not know how to take advantage of the added value that international experts bring to our country and business life. As industrial order backlogs decrease, new market openings are needed. There are already missing pieces of growth in Finland, if only we are able to more courageously utilize the potential of all people living in Finland.

Innolink interviewed 600 technology industry managers on behalf of Business Finland, and the result was clear: international experts who are employed in expert or management positions create new business opportunities and open up new markets for companies. The longer the companies have employed international experts and, regardless of their background, the experts have been able to advance to expert or management positions in the company, the more significant growth the companies have made.

In the investigation it was found that companies that use international labor have grown on average faster than those companies that do not have international labor during the review period. The company's decision-makers say that thanks to international experts, the work culture in the company has become more diversified and enriched.

“ International experts open up new markets for companies.

According to our second recent report, companies in low-wage sectors see significant financial risks to their business if the availability of labor for international recruitment weakens. Business decision-makers in low-wage industries perceive international experts as motivated, hardworking and productive employees.

Companies in lower-paying sectors feel that the employees' training corresponds to their current job duties. There is a big difference of opinion regarding low-paid work in Finland for people with a foreign background. Almost 60 percent of the employees who responded to the report's survey see that their educational background would have significantly more to contribute to working life in Finland if their skills were recognized.

84 percent of the respondents say that they do not work in positions similar to their education, and 66 percent of them dream of working in positions similar to their education. It's sad to read that every tenth respondent has already given up on their dreams of getting jobs that match their skills.

Low wage industry jobs during studies are everyday life for both Finnish and foreign students and offer valuable lessons about working life. However, highly educated experts should not be forced to remain stuck in entry-level occupations against their will – that is a waste of competence resources.

Joonas Halla

development manager

Laura Lindeman

manager

Work in Finland, Business Finland

