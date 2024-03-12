Reader's Opinion | Insufficient fire breaks are an expensive risk

With the fire department operating, it is possible to get operations started faster after a fire.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reports on the lack of fire breaks in the Järvenpää housing association (HS 29.2.). Functional fire compartmentalization and fire breaks give additional time to safely leave the building in the event of a fire. The work of rescuers also becomes easier and material damage is reduced when the fire can be limited to one fire department.

The mistakes of the Järvenpäälä housing association were revealed ten years after construction partly by chance. Unfortunately, similar problems are very common. Almost every week there is news about accidents that have happened in different parts of Finland, where the risk of insufficient or even missing fire breaks has become concrete.

As a preparedness and fire safety professional, I am very concerned about these cases, which I myself encounter in my work – also as a part-time contract firefighter – repeatedly also in buildings where disabled and elderly people live.

There are solutions to the problem. More attention must be paid to the quality of construction. Fire break inspection during the lifetime of the property will be introduced. Even if the fire breaks were once made in an exemplary manner, new deficiencies may have arisen over the years in connection with various modifications. Modification works can be, for example, line renovation or a single electrical cable run.

The easiest option to stay on the map of fire breaks is to make self-initiated tours, for example, with the help of the board of the housing association or the maintenance company once a year. If there is any doubt about defects, it is a good idea to call a professional. Services provided by fire protection professionals are available all over Finland.

One way to ensure the quality of installation of fire breaks during construction and also later during the property's life cycle is documentation. In my opinion, this is something that could not be relaxed. Who has done what, the exact location in the property and, above all, whether the fire break solution has been approved. When you have to justify the chosen solution and put your name in the report, it removes at least some of the problems. In the end, the matter is decided by the individual author's professional pride and desire to do things right. In my opinion, fire breaks are not only about construction or renovation, they are also about safety.

Despite the bleakness of the subject, I see a lot of progress. Some of the property owners and maintenance professionals nowadays take these issues seriously and understand the importance of fire safety not only from the point of view of protecting human lives, but also from the point of view of business continuity in the property. Fire breaks operating in a commercial property or industrial production facility have been understood as part of risk management and preparedness. With the fire department operating, it is possible to get operations started faster after a fire.

Joni Rahunen

Kata Safety Oy

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.