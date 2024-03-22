Reader's Opinion | Instead of food patronage, we need trust

A health-based tax will not save the health of Finns or the national economy.

Leena Laurila (HS 2.3.) and Outi Nuutinen (HS 2.3.) wondered in their opinion pieces why the food industry does not intervene in the fattening of Finns. A health-based tax, marketing restrictions and smaller packages were proposed as means to reduce obesity. People's own responsibility for their food choices and education about healthy lifestyles were forgotten. Do you want guardianship?

Responsibility frames the operation of the food industry. For example, work is constantly being done to reduce salt and sugar and improve the quality of fat. More and more smaller packages are available. Due to weakened purchasing power, some consumers make their choice based on the price per kilo.

The store decides for itself which products it will include in its selection and how they will be priced. Responsible marketing is guided by the guidelines of the authorities, the guidelines prepared by the Finnish Food Industry Association and the marketing rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). The companies also have strict internal guidelines, especially regarding marketing aimed at children.

We don't need more regulation, let's rely on self-regulation.

Food is heavily taxed in Finland, which increases the price of food. An estimated 4.8 billion euros accumulated in the state coffers from excise duties and value added tax last year. The taxman should not put more scraps of food in his chest. A health-based tax will not save the health of Finns or the national economy, as the realization of both goals is uncertain.

Vero would prefer foreign food. Domestic manufacturers would have to bear a greater administrative burden, which would be removed from, for example, the company's development activities, not to mention the weakening effect of the tax on the ability of our food companies to succeed in the export market.

Marleena Tanhuanpää

manager

Food Industry Association

