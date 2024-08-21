Reader’s Opinion | Inheritance tax should be raised

Reader’s opinion|It is special that work is taxed relatively harshly in the form of income tax.

in Helsingin Sanomat there was news that a 52 percent majority of Finns would lower the inheritance tax, referring to Eva’s recent value and attitude survey (HS 28.7.).

If you want to create a society where a person’s own abilities and motivation are more important in terms of accumulating a person’s own income, income taxation should be lightened and inheritance tax tightened. It is special that work is taxed relatively harshly in the form of income taxation, while inheritance – the size of which you can’t influence in any way – is taxed moderately in relation to work.

Although inheritance and earned income tax can be seen as independent of each other and they don’t have to be mutually exclusive, I think it would be worth considering whether in such a tax system, in increasing income and wealth, one’s own talents, i.e. work, or pure chance, i.e. inheritance, have a greater weight.

Aleksi Lauriala

Vantaa

