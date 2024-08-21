Thursday, August 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Inheritance tax should be raised

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Inheritance tax should be raised
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

It is special that work is taxed relatively harshly in the form of income tax.

in Helsingin Sanomat there was news that a 52 percent majority of Finns would lower the inheritance tax, referring to Eva’s recent value and attitude survey (HS 28.7.).

If you want to create a society where a person’s own abilities and motivation are more important in terms of accumulating a person’s own income, income taxation should be lightened and inheritance tax tightened. It is special that work is taxed relatively harshly in the form of income taxation, while inheritance – the size of which you can’t influence in any way – is taxed moderately in relation to work.

Although inheritance and earned income tax can be seen as independent of each other and they don’t have to be mutually exclusive, I think it would be worth considering whether in such a tax system, in increasing income and wealth, one’s own talents, i.e. work, or pure chance, i.e. inheritance, have a greater weight.

Aleksi Lauriala

Vantaa

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #Inheritance #tax #raised

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Conab: Consad evaluates name for Supply Directorate

Conab: Consad evaluates name for Supply Directorate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]