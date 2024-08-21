Thursday, August 22, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Inheritance tax can also be abolished in Finland

August 22, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | Inheritance tax can also be abolished in Finland
In my opinion, Finns should be encouraged to study and work.

I am in my job, I have handled the signatures of ordinary people for 50 years. Most of the heirs find it unfair that they have to pay inheritance tax to the state on the assets saved by their own parents throughout their lives.

In Sweden, the inheritance tax was abolished after the tsunami by the Democratic government. Why couldn’t the bourgeois government in Finland abolish the inheritance tax opposed by the majority of citizens? Petteri Orpon (cook) and Riikka Purran (ps) the government can remove the inheritance tax from Finland if there is political will.

In my opinion, Finns should be encouraged to study and work, so that every hard-working person can buy their own apartment, car, summer house and boat, which their children can eventually inherit and sell tax-free.

Heikki Leivonen

Tapiola Kokoomus, deputy judge, Espoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

