Reader's Opinion | Infertility treatments should be available during working hours

For example, the official and collective agreement of teaching staff in the municipal sector does not allow its employees to undergo paid infertility examinations or procedures.

Last In recent years, there has been news about the growing demand for infertility treatments, and unintentional infertility affects about one in five Finns of childbearing age. The government is about to return the Kela compensation for fertilization treatments performed on the private side, because they want to take concrete actions for birth. Children born with the help of fertilization treatments are extremely desirable children who are likely to get a good start in life – if only they could be born first.

Finland is struggling with the sharply declining birth rate, and that is why it is disheartening that in almost all of the most important collective agreements, infertility treatment cannot be done during working hours, while it is possible to take care of doctor's visits due to many other reasons during paid time. The reception hours offered by public healthcare are usually in the morning, so the office working hours have to calculate whether the money is enough for both expensive medicines, doctor's fees and lost earnings caused by unpaid treatment visits. For example, the official and collective agreement of teaching staff in the municipal sector does not allow its employees to undergo paid infertility examinations or procedures. The breeding industry therefore does not encourage acquiring new ones to breed if there are challenges in reproduction.

“ No one chooses involuntary childlessness.

As a teacher I lose at least 40–80 euros in salary with each individual examination or treatment visit, and there are typically several of these visits during one treatment cycle, i.e. about a month. On the other hand, the ovum puncture that is part of the IVF treatment causes, due to our contract, an unpaid period of about three days, despite the sick leave written by the doctor. This seems miserable, because the treatments themselves cost a lot even in public health care, not to mention private clinics. Treatment procedures that require medical visits are mostly aimed at women, so the issue is also essentially related to pay equality between men and women.

Infertility treatments should be available during working hours, as the treatments not only support the individual's health and well-being but also increase the number of children born. The support received during the treatment process for those facing childlessness is humanly important, and socially reversing the downward trend in birth rates is essential for Finland's future caregiving relationship.

Anyone does not choose involuntary childlessness. It would be reasonable that this one of the biggest crises of adult life would also be recognized in working life and that the employee would be supported in the treatment process. It is good to hope that the employer side will understand this in the future rounds of contract negotiations.

An unintentionally childless teacher

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.