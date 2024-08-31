Reader’s Opinion | Infertility can also be caused by violence

Reader’s opinion|My ex-husband manipulated me with my dream of having children for years.

Birth we are worried about the bill. There has also been talk about emotional violence in a relationship. Sometimes infertility and violence are linked.

My ex-husband manipulated me with my dream of having children for years. Facing the situation brought to the surface even more fundamental challenges in our relationship. In the end, I ran away from domestic violence as I wanted children, I was already over 30 years old.

According to research, intimate partner violence is common. While children can be used as a means of blackmail in domestic violence, the desire for children can also be manipulated. Through the Childless Association Simpukka ry, I met a peer who had experienced a similar relationship to me in a frightening way. There are certainly others of us.

Childlessness is hardly associated with divorces in public discussions or service networks, and especially with intimate partner violence. I experienced disappointments in my home town when many divorced groups were intended only for families. The questions of family life also speak to childless divorcees.

Sometimes childlessness is about respecting the safety of yourself and your loved ones. You no longer have to stay and have children in a physically or mentally abusive relationship.

A woman who wants children, 34 years old

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

