Reader’s Opinion | Increasing police funding also has its flip side

Increasing the funding of the police also means more work for the Criminal Sanctions Agency.

Government is increasing police funding. This is a good thing, but there is a causality to it that has not yet been quoted in the news headlines, at least not yet. When the funding of the Police is increased, the number of investigated crimes also increases and this leads to an increase in the workload of the Criminal Sanctions Office. The workload will first be seen as an increased number of remand prisoners and later also as an increase in the number of remand prisoners. An increase in the number of fined prisoners is also to be expected, when the police have more manpower to issue fines and search for wanted persons.

The number of training places at the Criminal Sanctions Institute’s training center has been increased over the past few years, and more staff years are also coming from the previous government. It remains to be seen how this is sufficient to account for the increase in the police’s personal work years and the subsequent increase in workload through the criminal justice process.

Kaarlo Korpela

Criminal Sanctions Officer, Criminal Sanctions Institute

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.