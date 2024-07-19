Reader’s Opinion | Income differences are a sign of a lack of appreciation of work

Reader’s opinion|Maintaining low-wage jobs is also in the interest of the paying middle class, a fact that is publicly glossed over.

Patrick Itäniemi wrote in his column (HS 17.7.) about the necessity of income differences in a society that encourages work. Itäniemi wrote: “Income differences are inevitable because people have different work productivity.”

Defining labor productivity has been dictated by white, well-to-do men since the birth of industrialized societies, that is, for about two hundred years. The thinking tied to this definition continues to influence the valuation and remuneration of different fields.

Many According to the current understanding, jobs that maintain society, such as housework, cleaning and care work, and education work, are unproductive and therefore underpaid to a significant extent.

“ Income inequality is not a sign of laziness.

For example, it is very difficult for a family nanny in Helsinki to live on her salary without another job or subsidies. Training for a new job is difficult in addition to a day job and practically impossible after the government removed adult education support. Cleaning public spaces or taking care of the elderly does not increase the state’s cash income much, children grow up to be tax payers without even noticing the care of a daycare worker.

Maintaining low-wage jobs is also in the interest of the paying middle class, a fact that is publicly glossed over. Thanks to the reduction in housework, your own free time increases, when traditional housework can be outsourced with state support.

Income differences are not a sign of laziness, but of political decisions to maintain low-wage industries. Income differences are a sign that a large part of people do not want to give up the advantages they have achieved – on the contrary, they always want more of them.

All work is valuable, but the most valuable is the work that someone else does for you.

Kaisa Eskola

Helsinki

