Reader’s Opinion | Inactivity is not about laziness

Helsingin Sanomat writing (14.1.) addressed the very important question of the causes of immobility and its possible solutions. A nationwide discussion on immobility is welcome, as it is a challenge affecting the entire society, the solutions of which are extensive and structural.

The immobility of children and young people usually arouses the most concern, but university students and young adults are often completely forgotten in the discussion.

This happened, for example, in the chairman exam organized in connection with the Sports Gala. The formula is already familiar from the time of the corona pandemic: a group of almost 300,000 people is left out, even though it is a vital group for Finland. Today’s university students are the workforce of the near future, whose good study ability lays the foundation for good working ability. It would be unreasonable to leave this group out of the larger social debate once again.

Immobility is not about laziness, and it is not solved by moralizing. In the health and well-being survey of university students (2021), 40 percent of university students said they suffer from symptoms of anxiety and depression. Those who move regularly have fewer symptoms. However, forcing does not get anyone moving, especially when everyday chores seem insurmountably heavy.

The mental health crisis requires multidisciplinary solutions, in which exercise plays its part. For example, with the Liikkuva ökoola activity, mobility opportunities are added to the campuses during the study day break. You can find low-threshold sports trials in the services of the university sports department. If students were still considered in the Physical Education Act as their own group alongside children and young people, their needs would be better taken into account in the promotion of physical activity.

An investment in today’s university sports is an investment in tomorrow’s work ability.

Emilia Junnila

chairman

Students’ Sports Association

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.