Reader’s Opinion | In the summer, rest areas are tended to more frequently

It’s sad, that visiting a resting place on a summer trip was not a pleasant experience for Juha Javanainen (HS Opinion 22.7.). The goal of the Finnish Railways Agency and the ely centers is that the rest areas are in good enough condition so that they can be used for recreation during the trip.

The rest and parking areas located along the roads are taken care of in the maintenance contracts of the ely centers more frequently during the summer, but unfortunately often the use of the rest areas is not appropriate. Sometimes maintenance contractors have to repair broken or littered places, or even remove equipment due to vandalism. Improper use of the areas also sometimes requires that the equipment has to be taken outside the areas for repair.

Katariina Jokinen

The Finnish Railways Agency

