Reader's Opinion | In the location information service, security is key

The implementation model of the location information service has been thoroughly reviewed with various experts.

Transport- and the security of the location information service produced by the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority Traficom has raised concern and discussion. Helsingin Sanomat has written about it, among others (8.3.) and Suomen Kuvalehti (5.3.).

When the topic is Finland's national security, concern is understandable and justified in this world situation.

Currently, nationally important information related to our infrastructure is stored in a decentralized manner, also outside of Finland. No uniform requirements have been defined for data protection in these systems. The location information service to be introduced in 2025 will significantly improve the current situation.

The location information service is based on the Joint Construction Act. Implementation of the service is one of Traficom's statutory tasks. Its implementation model has been comprehensively reviewed with various experts. The decision on the implementation is based on joint discussions and expert opinions.

The information security of the location information service has been built according to very high security criteria (Katakri 2020), because it is an information system intended for processing national security information.

Use of the service requires strong electronic identification. The functions of the service are also logged, monitored and observed for deviations. Before introducing the service, its functionalities are of course also tested in a planned manner. In addition, the information security of the service is audited by an external expert organization.

The current situation has been difficult, for example, for network builders and land contractors, because it has been difficult in some places to find out infrastructure information from construction and excavation areas. The information may have been inaccurate, for example locating the cables has been laborious or impossible. On construction sites, it has been possible to come across, for example, wires whose existence was not known. Serious damages and disruptions are present on construction sites. For example, in these situations the location information service helps, because the necessary information can be obtained accurately and reliably from one place.

Working infrastructure brings security and smoothness to all of our daily lives, but also reliable data availability.

Valtteri Tohka

security manager

Traficom's Cybersecurity Center

