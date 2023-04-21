Reader’s Opinion | In the happiest country in the world, many young people feel bad

In order to secure services for young people, changing needs must be looked at with even more open-mindedness.

Finland has been chosen for the sixth time the happiest country in the world. In a report by the Euronews news channel (March 17) was asked, how the world’s happiest country’s under-25s can be at the top of Europe in terms of drug deaths. On average, people die from overdoses in Finland ten years younger than elsewhere in Europe. Youth homelessness has also continued to grow in our country – by 104 people compared to 2021. The situation can be solved with the help of a policy that takes into account the disadvantage, properly targeted resources and services that meet the needs.

As needed the third sector is largely responsible. Among other things, the Sininauha Foundation develops services aimed at young people. At the foundation’s meeting point for homeless youth, there were 4,973 individual encounters last year. 335 young people were helped in the project focusing on the prevention of overdoses. The project’s 18- to 29-year-old clients had a history of multiple overdoses, and everyone knew someone who died of a drug overdose. The experience of encountering an overdose is traumatic in many ways.

The drug use habits of young people committed to the project have changed with the help of guidance and counseling: 91.7 percent feel that they have received information about safer ways of using substances. More than 87 percent of those who do business at the meeting point for homeless youth have started thinking about reducing or stopping substance use. There were 34 referrals to substance abuse services from the point.

Services in addition to security, the action has a human meaning. More than 90 percent of the visitors feel that they were met with respect and welcomed to the services. More than 87 percent feel that there is a good and safe atmosphere at the meeting point, and 81 percent feel that they received support when needed not only from the staff but also from other visitors.

Organizational activity is in transition. The welfare regions discuss the criteria for grants directed to organizations. The criteria for distributing betting funds will also be re-evaluated. This means more competition and, ultimately, a reduction in services for young people in a difficult position.

In order to secure the services of these young people, the changing needs must be looked at with even more open-mindedness and tackled with courage. This requires not only political will and properly targeted resources, but also the welding together of the organization field and proof of effectiveness based on verified factual information.

Leena Rusi

director of development, Sininauha Foundation

PhD student in social policy, University of Tampere

