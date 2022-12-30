Reader’s Opinion | In television sports reports, you have to get back to the point

Nowadays, it seems that the commentator sometimes considers himself the protagonist of the event.

Pertti Sulasalmi rightly criticized the football and ice hockey announcers on TV for using their voices unnecessarily (HS Opinion 28.12.). The same applies to the descriptions of many other species, in accordance with the current trend.

The narrator’s partner is usually a commentator who wants to excel with his knowledge and competes with the narrator. Sometimes they have so much fun with each other that the viewer feels like an outside intruder. It seems that the commentator sometimes considers himself the protagonist of the event. The practice seems to be sprawling without clear guidance.

In hill jumping, Toni Niemis once felt that the angle of the shin was the most important thing, and the conversation came in gurgles, but Janne Ahonen has taken the commentary in a matter-of-fact direction. However, at one time, what Pekka Tiilikainen told was enough for many: how the effort hit the right spot, whether there was a cat-like soft landing, the length of the jump and the style points, as well as the total points. Now these numerical data are flashing somewhere, and a visually impaired person doesn’t even have time to notice them. The narrator mentions them only occasionally.

Or back to basicsback to basics!

Kauko Parkkinen

nonfiction writer, Vantaa

