Reader’s Opinion | In Stansvik, we see the crisis of Helsinki’s management system

in Stansvik I am destroying nature values ​​as I write this. The work threatens to continue next week. Starting the tree canopy is based on a recent decision regarding the street network. The decision was made by the Helsinki Urban Environment Board.

Opposition to the works in question is based on Helsinki’s city strategy. According to his strategy, “Stansvikinkallio’s site plan will be re-evaluated from the perspective of forest nature values ​​in the same context as the canceled parts of Kruunuvuore’s site plan. In construction and traffic projects, the option to save as much trees and vegetation as possible is always explored.” In addition, the strategy decided that “the most valuable areas of Helsinki’s natural values ​​will be protected”.

The city’s executive organization is therefore between the tree (the council’s decision) and the bark (the board’s decision). However, according to the Municipal Act, the council is the highest decision-making body. Ikihonki cannot be regained in female or male memory, once they have been knocked down. The work aimed at building Stansvik’s street network should be frozen until the council has decided how to resolve the tension between the strategy and the street network decision.

In Stansvik, the council also faces its own failure of management: Stansvik’s solutions have been broken into such small parts that rational operational management, in which the council’s ultimate responsibility can be taken into account, has been made almost impossible.

Thomas Wallgren

2nd vice-chairman of the social-democratic council group, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.